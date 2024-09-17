“Assembled: The Making of WandaVision” Now Available on YouTube

Previously behind various paywalls, fans can now enjoy Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of WandaVision on YouTube, perfectly timed for the debut of the new spin-off series, Agatha All Along.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is now available for all to view on YouTube, to take a look back on the creation of the hit Marvel series.

is now available for all to view on YouTube, to take a look back on the creation of the hit Marvel series. The re-release of sorts is perfectly timed for the upcoming debut of the new Marvel Series, Agatha All Along , a spin-off of sorts featuring Kathryn Hahn reprising her role from WandaVision .

a spin-off of sorts featuring Kathryn Hahn reprising her role from . In the special, fans can join the cast and creative team behind WandaVision, to “Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms and witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.” Fans also get to discover the unique challenges of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience.

to “Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms and witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television.” Fans also get to discover the unique challenges of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. While this edition of Assembled is now available on YouTube, it can also be found on Disney+ the BluRay release WandaVision.

Originally having debuted in 2021, WandaVision is set after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame . It follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, until their reality starts moving through different decades of sitcom homages and television tropes.

is set after the events of the film . It follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they live an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview, New Jersey, until their reality starts moving through different decades of sitcom homages and television tropes. There series also introduced us to Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, who reprises her role in the new Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

In this new series, set to debut on September 18th on Disney+, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.