4K Review: Marvel’s “WandaVision” Casts a Spell with New Bonus Features

Although it was Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision became the second MCU streaming project to get a physical media release with today’s Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra-HD Steelbook versions. This review covers the 4K release, although the contents are identical to the Blu-Ray, minus a few thousand lines of resolution. As with Loki Season 1, this 2-disc set comes in deluxe Steelbook packaging with a trio of art cards.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) seem to have found themselves living a picture-perfect life in Westview, a small town plucked right out of a classic 1950s sitcom… make that a 60s sitcom… now 70s… 80s… what’s happening? As the newlywed couple jumps forward in time from episode to episode, the curtain gets pulled back on the spell that has caused this new reality to exist for two lovers torn apart by the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Introducing Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) to the MCU, WandaVision may not have a direct second season but has inspired a spin-off – Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (a sneak peek is included in the bonus features). In addition, this series found Teyonah Parris debuting as Monica Rambeau, leading her character into the events of The Marvels. As for Wanda, this series is set just before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, giving Wanda her motivation to become that film’s antagonist. In other words, its home video debut is much welcome by diehard Marvel fans and collectors who can ensure they will always have access to what is, in my opinion, Marvel’s best streaming offering to date.

Bonus Features

Disc 1

Through the Eras (7:01) – The cast and crew discuss how the series moves through different sitcom eras (Note: This bonus feature turns into a sneak peek of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries ).

). Gag Reel (2:36) – Watch some fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of WandaVision.

Deleted Scenes (1:01) Ankle Bracelet (0:29) – Ralph/Pietro snips off his ankle bracelet toward the end of the series. Mouth to Mouth (0:20) – Agatha has a friendly banter with the police.



Disc 2

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision (57:07) – Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and more as they invite viewers behind the scenes of this groundbreaking series.

Video

Each episode of WandaVision was created to evoke historic eras of television, with the exception of scenes set outside of Wanda’s hex or when the spell has been broken. This 4K presentation expertly handles each artistic choice, with the black-and-white premier retaining its intentional grain but the most modern scenes rivaling an MCU big-screen outing.

One minor quibble is the fact that Disney hasn’t chapter-selected the episodes, meaning you can’t hit the skip button to bypass recaps of the previous episodes.

Audio

The default audio option on 4K is a Dolby Atmos mix that really packs a punch. Primarily during the climactic final battle between Wanda and Agatha, sound effects filled the room, and the subwoofer was put through its paces in my 7.1 surround home theater. Additional audio options include an English stereo descriptive audio mix, plus 5.1 French and Spanish options.

Packaging & Design

This SteelBook release features artwork by Attila Szarka, who also designed the packaging for Loki Season 1. Discs are a solid maroon color with gaps that reveal stylized cartoons of both Wanda and Vision from one of the introductions. The only insert is a shrinkwrapped collection of 3 art cards. The main menu for both discs turns your screen into a retro tube TV, with key art from the series on the screen while menu options appear over the controls.

Final Thoughts

In a streaming world where lost media is becoming increasingly common, Marvel fans can rest easy knowing they can safeguard their MCU collection from being snapped out of existence. This 4K Ultra-HD release of WandaVision is the best the show can ever look at home, and in addition to the behind-the-scenes Assembled special, Disney has thrown in a few extra bonus features you won’t find anywhere else.

