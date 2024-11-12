Did a Hollywood Legend Just Confirm a Third “Black Panther” Film?

Marvel has not confirmed or announced a third ifilm n the hit franchise yet.

While doing press for his upcoming film, Gladiator II, it seems that Hollywood legend Denzel Washington might have inadvertently confirmed a third Black Panther film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

While speaking to the Today show in Australia, Denzel Washington mentioned that director Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in a third installment of the Black Panther franchise from Marvel

show in Australia, Denzel Washington mentioned that director Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in a third installment of the franchise from What makes this especially interesting, is that Marvel Studios has not officially announced or confirmed a third Black Panther film.

film. However, Washington seems to have implied that there is, and that he will have a role in the project.

The revelation came during his press junket for Gladiator II, where Washington said that at this point in his career, he only wants to work with “the best.” After mentioning that he has been in talks with Steve McQueen about a film, he added that “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

where Washington said that at this point in his career, he only wants to work with “the best.” After mentioning that he has been in talks with Steve McQueen about a film, he added that “Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther originally debuted back in 2018, becoming one of the biggest Marvel franchises and taking in more than $1.3 billion in the box office.

originally debuted back in 2018, becoming one of the biggest Marvel franchises and taking in more than $1.3 billion in the box office. Though the actor who played the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, passed away in 2020, a sequel was released in 2022 that served as a tribute to the late actor and continued the story of Wakanda and its people.

The sequel was also a massive hit at the box office and with critics, and even earned an Oscar-nom for Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress – a rare nomination for Marvel or superhero films.

While Marvel has revealed their upcoming titles for the next few years, a third Black Panther was not officially among them, and will likely be quite some time before we hear official news on the next visit to Wakanda.