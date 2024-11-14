Disney+ Showcases The Beatles’ Electrifying Arrival in America in the Trailer for “Beatles ’64”

Produced by the surviving Beatles and Martin Scorsese, newly remastered footage will showcase the beginning of Beatlemania in America.

The expansion of Beatles content on Disney+ continues with the arrival of the trailer for Beatles ’64, an all-new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi.

What’s Happening:

Beatles ’64 will capture the electrifying moment of The Beatles’ first visit to America, including never-before-seen footage of the band and the legions of young fans who helped fuel their ascendance.

The film gives a rare glimpse into when The Beatles became the most influential and beloved band of all time.

The film will focus on The Beatles’ arrival in New York City on February 7th, 1964, when Beatlemania truly kicked off. And of course, their legendary debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show is also showcased.

While Beatles '64 will of course present the spectacle of their debut, it will also tell a more intimate behind the scenes story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.

Featured in the film is rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

The live performances from The Beatles’ first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances were remixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin.

Newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo are also included in the documentary.

Beatles ‘64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning November 29th, 2024.

