New Clip from “An Almost Christmas Story” Sees Moon in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

This moment seems pretty crucial to the story, due out on November 15th.

Disney has shared a new clip from the Disney+ Original Short Film perfect for the holiday season, An Almost Christmas Story, ahead of its debut on November 15th.

now available. In the clip, we see the star of our film, Moon, sitting atop the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree before he takes what is sure to be a plot-turning tumble down to the ice skating rink below.

is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl that was rescued from New York City’s iconic holiday landmark back in 2020. This new clip (and the film) features Moon, a curious young owl who finds himself stuck in a tree destined for New York City, befriending a lost little girl named Luna along the way. Together, they embark on their special holiday adventure to find their way back home.

is produced by Disney Branded Television, and Cuaron’s Esperanto Filmoj, with Titmouse and Maere Studios and animation by 88 Pictures. The creative team behind the film includes Alfonso Cuaron, David Lowery (director), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

is the third and final installment in Cuaron’s holiday shorts collection for the platform. It follows , which earned an Oscar nomination in 2022 and was shortlisted, both for the Live Action Short Film category. The new short arrives on Disney+ on November 15th, and you can read what we thought about it in our review, here