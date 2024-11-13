Final Batch of “Bluey Minisodes” Coming to Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 9th

Take a little more time to play, adventure and explore with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli and more the third and final batch of “Bluey Minisodes.”
Even more Bluey Minisodes are making their way to Disney Jr. and Disney+ next month.

What’s Happening:

  • The third batch of Bluey Minisodes are coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ next month on Monday, December 9th.
  • The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
  • Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, this final batch of Bluey Minisodes follow the two sets released this year in July and October.
  • In addition to Disney+, Bluey fans will be able to find these short episodes on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.
  • All minisodes will be available to watch on the Bluey website and Official Bluey YouTube Channel later this year.

  • The new Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney+ on December 9th are:
    • “Strong Potion” – Bingo has taken a magic strength potion.
    • “Robo Bingo” – Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean its teeth with very specific instructions.
    • “Butlers” – In Bluey’s dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler.
    • “Where’s Bingo” – Dad can’t find Bingo anywhere!
    • “Goldilocks” – A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears’ point of view.
    • “Alongside” – Bluey and Honey go about their separate days.

