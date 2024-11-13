Final Batch of “Bluey Minisodes” Coming to Disney+ and Disney Jr. on December 9th

Even more Bluey Minisodes are making their way to Disney Jr. and Disney+ next month.
- The third batch of Bluey Minisodes are coming to Disney Jr. and Disney+ next month on Monday, December 9th.
- The stories highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
- Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, this final batch of Bluey Minisodes follow the two sets released this year in July and October.
- In addition to Disney+, Bluey fans will be able to find these short episodes on Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Disney Jr. On Demand throughout the week.
- All minisodes will be available to watch on the Bluey website and Official Bluey YouTube Channel later this year.
- The new Bluey Minisodes coming to Disney+ on December 9th are:
- “Strong Potion” – Bingo has taken a magic strength potion.
- “Robo Bingo” – Mum attempts to get Robo Bingo to clean its teeth with very specific instructions.
- “Butlers” – In Bluey’s dreamhouse, Monty onboards a new butler.
- “Where’s Bingo” – Dad can’t find Bingo anywhere!
- “Goldilocks” – A retelling of Goldilocks and the three bears from the bears’ point of view.
- “Alongside” – Bluey and Honey go about their separate days.
