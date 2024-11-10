Andra Day Joins Season Two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” as Athena

The actress and musician will portray Athena, the mother of Annabeth Chase.

Andra Day is set to join the cast of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

As revealed during the Disney+ panel at D23 Brazil Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season two.

for season two. Day will be portraying Athena, the mother of Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries). In fact, a first look photo of the duo was also shared (seen above).

During the panel, the main cast – Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri – plus Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan called in live to talk to attendees.

Other recent additions to the second season cast also include: Tamara Smart Timothy Simons Daniel Diemer

Season two of the acclaimed Disney+ original series based on The Sea of Monsters , the second installment in the Percy Jackson book series.

, the second installment in the book series. Ahead of the second series debut in 2025, you can catch the first season, now streaming on Disney+.

More from D23 Brazil: