Andra Day Joins Season Two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” as Athena

Andra Day is set to join the cast of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed during the Disney+ panel at D23 Brazil, musician and actor Andra Day will be joining Percy Jackson and the Olympians for season two.
- Day will be portraying Athena, the mother of Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries). In fact, a first look photo of the duo was also shared (seen above).
- During the panel, the main cast – Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri – plus Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan called in live to talk to attendees.
- Other recent additions to the second season cast also include:
- Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of the sky god Zeus
- Timothy Simons as Tantalus
- Daniel Diemer as Tyson, a cyclops who finds out that Percy is his half brother
- Season two of the acclaimed Disney+ original series based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in the Percy Jackson book series.
- Ahead of the second series debut in 2025, you can catch the first season, now streaming on Disney+.
