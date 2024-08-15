Timothy Simons Joins the Cast for Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Veep alum Timothy Simons has joined the cast of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, according to Variety.
- Timothy Simons has joined the cast of the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- He will be a recurring guest star, playing the role of Tantalus.
- Tantalus is described as “sardonic, manipulative, openly hostile, and rarely in a good mood… seeing as he is cursed with eternal hunger and thirst, but can never eat or drink. Tantalus has been released from imprisonment in the Underworld to become the interim Activities Director at Camp Half-Blood, having replaced Chiron (Glynn Turman) who is under suspicion of having ties to Kronos.”
- Simons is best known for his role as Jonah Ryan in the award-winning HBO comedy Veep, and recently appeared in Hulu’s Candy miniseries alongside Jessica Biel.
- Sandra Bernhard
- Kristen Schaal
- Margaret Cho
- Daniel Diemer
- Walker Scobell
- Leah Sava Jeffries
- Aryan Simhadri
- “Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”
