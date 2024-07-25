“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Announces Casting Of Fan-Favorite Character

A fan-favorite character is joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians’s second season.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s Hall H presentation on the show, it was announced Daniel Diemer will be joining the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- Fans of the book are excited to know he will be playing Tyson, a cyclops who finds out that Percy is his half brother.
- Diemer’s most recent credit is working on the Hulu limited series Under the Bridge.
- The second season of the series is set to start filming in Vancouver next week.
