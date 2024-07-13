Disney at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and More Recieve Orange Blimps

The biggest night of the year for Kids is happening right now! Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the 2024 Kids Choice Awards saw several Disney shows and actors take home awards.

What’s Happening:

Tonight was the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The biggest night of the year for kids entertainment saw several Disney stars and projects take home Orange Blimps.

These awards include: Favorite Kids TV Show: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo, Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Walker Scobell, Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Marvel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also received the award for Favorite Animated Movie.

Read More: