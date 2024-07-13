Disney at the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and More Recieve Orange Blimps

by |
Tags: , , ,

The biggest night of the year for Kids is happening right now! Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the 2024 Kids Choice Awards saw several Disney shows and actors take home awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Tonight was the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
  • The biggest night of the year for kids entertainment saw several Disney stars and projects take home Orange Blimps.
  • These awards include:
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also received the award for Favorite Animated Movie.

Read More:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber