“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Stars Discuss Their Experience in New Video from Disney+

With the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the books, the stars of the series sat down together to talk about their experiences in a new video from Disney+.
- The video, titled “Campfire Questions,” features Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.
- The three stars answer various questions about their experiences, covering topics like their first impressions of each other, other characters in the series they would like to play, how they found out they were cast and more.
- Check out the new video below:
More on Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of the top 5 season premieres of 2023, with the first episode garnering 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein.
- Season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.
- With over 110 million hours streamed to date, the Disney+ series has been officially renewed for a second season.
- The upcoming season will feature the return of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who will embark on a new adventure based on The Sea of Monsters – the second installment of Rick Riordan’s best-selling Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, published by Disney Hyperion.