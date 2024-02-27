“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Stars Discuss Their Experience in New Video from Disney+

With the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the books, the stars of the series sat down together to talk about their experiences in a new video from Disney+.

The video, titled “Campfire Questions,” features Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

The three stars answer various questions about their experiences, covering topics like their first impressions of each other, other characters in the series they would like to play, how they found out they were cast and more.

Check out the new video below:

