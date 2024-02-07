“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Renewed for Second Season on Disney+

With over 110 million hours streamed to date, the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement was made today by Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, during the company’s first quarter earnings call for the fiscal year 2024.

The upcoming season will feature the return of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, who will embark on a new adventure based on The Sea of Monsters – the second installment of Rick Riordan’s best-selling Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, published by Disney Hyperion.

was one of the top 5 season premieres of 2023, with the first episode garnering 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and On social, the #percyjackson hashtag earned over 1 billion views on TikTok in the U.S. over the last 30 days, while series-owned social handles have amassed a cumulative 4.6 million followers.

success has continued with Disney Hyperion publishing, with the books returning to the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller list for Middle Grade series following the series’ debut. For Disney Consumer Products, Hot Topic launched an assortment of apparel, while Barnes & Noble released a variety of stationery alongside the published books, inspired by the hit show. More pieces will continue to be revealed in the coming weeks from Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble.

is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and Craig Silverstein. Season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.

What they’re saying: