“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Cast Visit the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

In celebration of the release of Inside Out 2, the cast of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort to experience all that Pixar Fest has to offer.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog shared some images of Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) visiting Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest.
  • The trio shared their favorite emotions from the film – Walker is partial to Anger, Leah loves Joy, and Aryan is a fan of Riley’s newest emotion, Anxiety.
  • Leah, Aryan, and Walker couldn’t do a day at Disney California Adventure without taking a dash around Pixar Pier on the Incredicoaster!

​​

  • After spending some time with Joy & Sadness, the group was feeling all the feels as they took a ride on Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind.  
  • To get their energy back up, the trio took a walk over to Cars Land and took a ride on Radiator Springs Racers together! Spirits were high after their car won the race to the finish line.

  • Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere! Check out Tony’s review of Pixar’s latest movie here.

More Inside Out at the Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning