“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Cast Visit the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

In celebration of the release of Inside Out 2, the cast of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort to experience all that Pixar Fest has to offer.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog shared some images of Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) visiting Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest.
- The trio shared their favorite emotions from the film – Walker is partial to Anger, Leah loves Joy, and Aryan is a fan of Riley’s newest emotion, Anxiety.
- Leah, Aryan, and Walker couldn’t do a day at Disney California Adventure without taking a dash around Pixar Pier on the Incredicoaster!
- After spending some time with Joy & Sadness, the group was feeling all the feels as they took a ride on Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind.
- To get their energy back up, the trio took a walk over to Cars Land and took a ride on Radiator Springs Racers together! Spirits were high after their car won the race to the finish line.
- Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere! Check out Tony’s review of Pixar’s latest movie here.
