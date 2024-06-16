“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Cast Visit the Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

In celebration of the release of Inside Out 2, the cast of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians paid a visit to the Disneyland Resort to experience all that Pixar Fest has to offer.

What’s Happening:

The trio shared their favorite emotions from the film – Walker is partial to Anger, Leah loves Joy, and Aryan is a fan of Riley’s newest emotion, Anxiety.

Leah, Aryan, and Walker couldn’t do a day at Disney California Adventure without taking a dash around Pixar Pier on the Incredicoaster!

​​

After spending some time with Joy & Sadness, the group was feeling all the feels as they took a ride on Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind

To get their energy back up, the trio took a walk over to Cars Land and took a ride on Radiator Springs Racers

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere! Check out Tony’s review of Pixar’s latest movie here

