New “Toy Story 5” Concept Art Released During D23 Brazil’s “Toy Story” Anniversary Panel

This reveal follows reveals that took place at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year in Anaheim, California, where the upcoming Toy Story 5 was confirmed to be helmed by the Academy Award winning director, Andrew Stanton.

Stanton, with Pixar since the beginning, worked on the original Toy Story, and also helmed the box-office smash hits and cultural phenoms Finding Nemo and WALL-E . He has also had his hands in other projects from the studio over the years as part of the studio’s senior creative team, and as part of the studio’s story trust.