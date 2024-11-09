New “Toy Story 5” Concept Art Released During D23 Brazil’s “Toy Story” Anniversary Panel

Another piece of concept art was revealed for Pixar Animation Studios’ upcoming film, Toy Story 5, at D23 Brazil while celebrating 30 years of Pixar’s first full-length film.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier at D23 Brazil, a special celebration was held marking 30 years of the landmark film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story.
- There, Jonas Rivera, Pixar executive vice president of production, and animators Priscila Vertamatti and Claudio De Oliveira gathered to reminisce about the iconic production – the first full-length computer animated film ever – sharing behind-the-scenes stories and other fun memories.
- However, it being a D23 event, they couldn’t leave it at just that and also revealed a never-before-seen piece of concept art from the upcoming Toy Story 5.
- The art depicts what appears to be a shipping container that was likely full of Buzz Lightyear figures that has broken open and they are all coming out of the unit.
- This reveal follows reveals that took place at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year in Anaheim, California, where the upcoming Toy Story 5 was confirmed to be helmed by the Academy Award winning director, Andrew Stanton.
- Stanton, with Pixar since the beginning, worked on the original Toy Story, and also helmed the box-office smash hits and cultural phenoms Finding Nemo and WALL-E. He has also had his hands in other projects from the studio over the years as part of the studio’s senior creative team, and as part of the studio’s story trust.
- At that event, a piece of concept art for the film, shown below, was revealed while Stanton explained that the story of Toy Story 5 would focus on the threat of electronic devices.
- Outside of the director, a release date, and the two pieces of art on this page, not much is known regarding the plot of Toy Story 5 at this time.
- Toy Story 5 is slated to arrive in theaters on June 19th, 2026.
- For more about Pixar Animation Studios at D23 Brazil, be sure to check out our post, here.
