ESPN’s “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” is Set to Premiere this January

The new series combines traditional late-night television with football focused guests.

ESPN’s new late-night sports series They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce is set to premiere this January.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce

will premiere on January 3rd. The late-night sports program hosted by the NFL center and future Hall of Fame honoree will air for five consecutive Friday nights with continued coverage throughout the NFL Playoffs.

The one-hour program will air on ESPN combining traditional late-night comedy with sports entertainment, which will be driven by the finale of the NFL regular season and playoffs.

Each episode will also be available on EPSN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce YouTube channel presented by ESPN. Replays will air on ESPN2.

NFL Films is producing the show alongside Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports.

The new series will be filmed at Union Transfer in Philadelphia with Kelce set to bring his larger-than-life personality to a live audience of NFL fans. With the help of celebrity guests from football and beyond, the show will highlight NFL topics and stories with a focus on that weekend’s games.

They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce

will be brought to life with live music from local Philadelphia band SNACKTIME. Tapings will take place the same day each episode airs with the first episode taking place just before the NFL’s regular season finale. Other episodes will follow Super Wild Card, Divisional and Conference Championship weekends with the fifth episode highlighting the Pro Bowl Games.

Jason Kelce announced the show last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Premieres include: January 3/4 at 10PM Pacific/1AM Eastern January 10/11 at 10 PM Pacific/1 AM Eastern January 17/18 at 10 PM Pacific/1 AM Eastern January 24/25 at 10 PM Pacific/1 AM Eastern January 31/February 1 at 10:30 PM Pacific/1:30 AM Eastern

Tickets for They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce will be free and available from 1iota beginning this December. More details on how to get tickets will be released soon on the ticket companies Instagram page

