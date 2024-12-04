ESPN’s Own History of Innovation Under the Disney Umbrella

Any entry-level Disney fan can tell you that innovation has been at the heart of the company since the beginning. Whether it is synchronized sound, color, the multi-plane camera, or expanding into theme parks, Disney has always been trying to do new things in new ways. This spirit goes beyond the Disney brand as many of the organizations that have joined Disney such as ILM’s groundbreaking visual effects or Pixar’s continued innovation in CGI. The innovation also extends to Disney’s legacy of sports.

Bob Iger’s mentor Roone Arledge created many of the elements of sports broadcasts that we take for granted such as slow-motion and instant replay. These tools helped sportscasters tell the story of the game in ways that changed the business forever. This tradition continued at ESPN, which has its own fair share of contributions to broadcasting from virtual production to the famed pylon cam.

But innovating costs money and it is no secret that ESPN has faced tough choices due to the decline of the traditional cable bundle. ESPN has had to slim down and be more prudent when making investment decisions. We have seen many famed broadcasters and reporters depart, and the number of produced hours of programming has been reduced. However, even while facing belt tightening, ESPN has continued to try new things.

It is inspiring that despite the challenges, ESPN has not stopped investing in new technologies. The success of the Emmy Award winning Toy Story Funday Football is just one example of how ESPN continues to push new technologies to serve sports fans in new ways. In addition to full game broadcasts, ESPN has been applying new technology to the toolkit used by their studio shows. Check out NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky using the Pro Era Visualizer from the Disney Accelerator company StatusPro:

It is clear how this technology adds something to the NFL Live broadcast by allowing us to better understand a play. In the end, that is what all of the successful sports broadcast innovations have done. They have gone beyond gimmicks and have been tools that allow us to better understand the game and, in turn, become more invested in the sport. After all, innovation for innovation's sake is pointless if it doesn’t help tell the story or provide additional insight.

Many of the new products and innovations may not make it. As a former ESPN mobile subscriber with a 3D television, I understand that not everything ESPN tries will work. But ESPN is wisely not letting the fear of failure stop them from trying new things. It is particularly admirable to keep pushing new ideas while adjusting to new fiscal realities.

Today, an ESPN tile has been added to Disney+, with some content being available to all subscribers. While some may not understand why the ESPN is present on the service, you will be able to see some of ESPN’s innovations on display including Dunk the Halls on Christmas Day where Mickey and the gang will participate in a real-time animated game being played virtually on Main Street USA.

Sports is just a form of storytelling — and that is at the heart of both Disney and ESPN. Just like Disney, ESPN is continuing to find new ways of telling stories whether it is through innovative production techniques throughout a game or new storytelling techniques during a studio show. As ESPN prepares to launch their much discussed flagship product, I look forward to all of the innovation that is yet to come from the Worldwide Leader in Sports.