Disney+ Introduces New ESPN Tile and Hub Available Now

Disney+ is launching a new ESPN tile and hub, providing a centralized platform for ESPN+ streaming sports content, along with general entertainment and family programming, all in one app.
What’s Happening:
- After the successful launch of Hulu and Star+ on Disney+ in Latin America, Disney+ is now introducing a new ESPN tile and hub.
- This new feature will provide a centralized location for a variety of ESPN+ streaming sports content, enabling subscribers to enjoy sports, general entertainment, and programming for children and families, all within a single app.
- Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle in the U.S. will enjoy a seamless viewing experience with content through the Disney+ app.
- ESPN+ offers access to over 30,000 live sports events each year, including MLB, WNBA, college sports, tennis, and golf.
- Subscribers also enjoy on-demand replays and original content, now available on Disney+ for eligible bundle subscribers.
- The recent launch introduces a new feature for Disney+ standalone subscribers, showcasing the integrated experience with Hulu and ESPN+.
- Standalone Disney+ subscribers will have access to select live sports events, studio programs, and ESPN Films from ESPN+, as well as a curated collection of Hulu series and films.
- Upcoming ESPN+ offerings include The Simpsons Funday Football, five NBA games on Christmas Day, select 30 For 30 documentaries, and Day one coverage of the Australian Open.
- Hulu will also offer innovative titles at launch, such as Shōgun, Will Trent, Solar Opposites, Reservation Dogs, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
- The addition of ESPN to Disney+ will improve the platform's offerings and set the stage for a broader range of sports content in the U.S. in anticipation of the anticipated launch of ESPN's direct-to-consumer service in Fall 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+: “This launch really puts a cherry on top of a fantastic year of innovation at Disney+. Earlier in the year, we made Hulu available in the Disney+ app, and now we’re doing the same for ESPN+. This gives our bundle subscribers one place to consume everything they love from all our brands.”
- John Lasker, Senior Vice President of ESPN+: Fans will be able to experience the difference right away. In the first 90 days, bundle subscribers should expect 5,000 live events, including NBA, NHL, College Basketball, and Australian Open. Also, new originals from 30 for 30 and ESPN Original Series.”
- Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+: “One of the things I’m most excited about with this launch is that we’re also making the ESPN and Hulu tiles visible to all subscribers. That means, for our Disney+ standalone subscribers, they’ll have a really easy way to discover everything we offer from these two incredible brands, and have the ability to upgrade their subscription for the full bundle experience.”
