Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons” Disney+ Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

An all-new double-sized holiday special from The Simpsons is coming exclusively to Disney+ this holiday season.

The poster for the Disney+ exclusive Simpsons holiday special, “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” has been released.

The double-sized holiday special will be released December 17th, exclusively on Disney+.

Next week, The Simpsons fans can experience Monday Night Football in an all-new way with The Simpsons Funday Football.

