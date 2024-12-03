Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons” Disney+ Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

The double-sized holiday special will be available exclusively on Disney+ beginning December 17th.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

An all-new double-sized holiday special from The Simpsons is coming exclusively to Disney+ this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

  • The poster for the Disney+ exclusive Simpsons holiday special, “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” has been released.
  • The double-sized holiday special will be released December 17th, exclusively on Disney+.

  • The special was first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, alongside a few other Disney+ exclusive episodes yet to be released – “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet.”
  • Next week, The Simpsons fans can experience Monday Night Football in an all-new way with The Simpsons Funday Football.
  • Follow our Simpsons tag to read all of Mike’s recap/reviews from season 36 of the long-running show.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning