Poster Revealed for “The Simpsons” Disney+ Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

An all-new double-sized holiday special from The Simpsons is coming exclusively to Disney+ this holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- The poster for the Disney+ exclusive Simpsons holiday special, “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” has been released.
- The double-sized holiday special will be released December 17th, exclusively on Disney+.
- The special was first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, alongside a few other Disney+ exclusive episodes yet to be released – “The Past and the Furious” and “Yellow Planet.”
- Next week, The Simpsons fans can experience Monday Night Football in an all-new way with The Simpsons Funday Football.
- Follow our Simpsons tag to read all of Mike’s recap/reviews from season 36 of the long-running show.
