Spider-Man’s Appearance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Offers a First Look at New Disney+ Animated Series

Spider-Man made his grand return to the streets and skies of New York City today for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, while offering a first glimpse at his new animated series coming to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Spider-Man returned to the iconic parade for the first time in a decade, celebrating Marvel and Spider-Man’s roots in New York, the home of Marvel and its 85-year comic book history.
- Spider-Man first appeared in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981, later making his debut as Marvel’s first larger-than-life balloon in 1987.
- The original balloon was retired, but Spidey returned in 2009 for a five-year run through 2014.
- Disney took the opportunity to preview the new animated Disney+ series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, with a first look at Spider-Man in the series, interrupting footage of the balloon with an animated Instagram Live.
- In case you missed it, you can catch the full 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade streaming on Peacock.
About Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man:
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.
- The series features the voices of Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut Wednesday, January 29th, exclusively on Disney+.
