ESPN and Stephen A. Smith are Reportedly Close to Reaching a New Contract

The commentator can currently be seen on ESPN's "First Take."

The popular sports personality Stephen A. Smith and ESPN are close to reaching a new deal that could expand his presence within Disney.

What’s Happening:

The new deal would see the sports personality venture past sports entertainment into other parts of Disney’s entertainment properties.

If the deal moves through, ESPN would add another big name to its roster of talent. Recently, the sports network tapped Fox’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to join Monday Night Football , signed Pat McAfee and license his YouTube content, and brought in Jason Kelce to develop a late-night talk show program.

Smith currently offers commentary for ESPN's daytime show First Take.

There were concerns that a deal would not come to fruition after Smith implied he would like to be the highest paid personality at the network, especially with ESPN having popular commentators such as Scott Van Pelt and Mike Greenberg.

To add more concern for the deal, Disney and other media giants have been navigating a dying linear TV industry, making it hard to justify high prices for TV personalities.

However, based on inside information, a deal is still likely to pull through.

In his current deal that’s set to expire in 2025, Smith is making around $12 million a year. It is reported that the new multi-year deal will offer him 50% more at $18 million.

