ESPN Reveals Plans for 18th Annual V Week for Cancer Research

ESPN’s 18th Annual V Week for Cancer Research kicked off today, Giving Tuesday, set to continue through Sunday, December 15th.
What’s Happening:
- V Week drives awareness for the V Foundation and the legacy of Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, throughout its programming across platforms to encourage donations to fund life-saving cancer research.
- 100% of all funds raised goes towards cancer research, with ESPN helping to raise more than $237 million for the V Foundation.
- This year’s V Week will feature storytelling around the impact of cancer in the sports world and the importance of cancer research and support systems for all those who are impacted.
- Fans can join the fight through a variety of initiatives throughout the 2024 V Week (Dec. 3-15), including but not limited to:
- Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3rd)
- The ESPN Roadblock (Dec. 4th) – 7-7:15 p.m. ET across nearly all ESPN networks and platforms.
- NFL My Cause My Cleats (NFL Week 13 & Week 14)
- 30th Annual Men’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 10th)
- Boo-Yah (Dec. 11th) – In New York City, the V Foundation will host this signature event as a tribute to the late Stuart Scott.
- Fight Like Hell Night (Dec. 14th) – UFC continues to support the V Foundation in part through Fight Like Hell Night.
- Women’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 15th) – The Women’s Jimmy V Classic features North Carolina State and No. 22 Louisville at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.
- You can donate to the V Foundation at v.org/donate.
What They’re Saying:
- Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship: “ESPN is proud to carry on the torch Jim Valvano lit in his legendary speech over 30 years ago, as we make strides in supporting cancer research with the goal to achieve Victory Over Cancer. As we approach the 10-year anniversary of legendary ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott’s passing from cancer, ESPN is committed to continue to honor his legacy and raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.”
- Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research: “Each year, we’re incredibly excited for Giving Tuesday and V Week and are appreciative to our founding partner ESPN for their continued investment in helping us fundraise for game-changing cancer research. We are in full acceleration mode toward Victory Over Cancer, granting over 34% of our nearly $400 million total grant award funding across our 31-year history in the last four years alone. This would not be possible without tremendous partners, like ESPN, generous and committed donors, and our unwavering commitment that 100% of direct donations go directly to cancer research.”