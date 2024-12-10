ESPN Tailgate for Meta Horizon Allows Players to Experience an Endless Sports Celebration

The VR experience immerses fans into a new way to enjoy sports content.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Put your VR headset on and enjoy an ESPN hosted tailgate anytime you like inside Meta Horizon.

What’s Happening:

  • The sports celebration never has to end with ESPN Tailgate on Meta Horizon.
  • In partnership with Meta, ESPN and ESPN Edge recently launched the brand new virtual reality (VR) experience that will allow sports fans to jump into the action anytime they like.
  • The virtual hangout will allow players to become a sports broadcaster, compete in sports-themed minigames, and connect with other sports enthusiasts.
  • The game’s minigames will allow players to enjoy tailgate classics like cornhole and disc golf plus experience immersive 180 degree ESPN sports highlights like ESPN8 The Ocho.
  • Step inside the ESPN First Take studio to become a sports broadcaster with their “on air” selfie camera. Players can share their pics across social media.
  • In addition to the fun activities, players will be able to immerse themselves in 180 degrees on-demand ESPN sports content and travel through portals to other sports-themed worlds.

  • ESPN Tailgate was created to push the way sports fans get to experience content.
  • ESPN and Meta are committed to evolving the experience, and will update and expand the VR hangout with more opportunities and technology.
  • Check out ESPN Tailgate on Meta Horizon, out now!

Read More ESPN:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber