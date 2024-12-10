ESPN Tailgate for Meta Horizon Allows Players to Experience an Endless Sports Celebration

The VR experience immerses fans into a new way to enjoy sports content.

Put your VR headset on and enjoy an ESPN hosted tailgate anytime you like inside Meta Horizon.

What’s Happening:

The sports celebration never has to end with ESPN Tailgate on Meta Horizon.

In partnership with Meta, ESPN and ESPN Edge recently launched the brand new virtual reality (VR) experience that will allow sports fans to jump into the action anytime they like.

The virtual hangout will allow players to become a sports broadcaster, compete in sports-themed minigames, and connect with other sports enthusiasts.

The game’s minigames will allow players to enjoy tailgate classics like cornhole and disc golf plus experience immersive 180 degree ESPN sports highlights like ESPN8 The Ocho.

Step inside the ESPN First Take studio to become a sports broadcaster with their “on air” selfie camera. Players can share their pics across social media.

In addition to the fun activities, players will be able to immerse themselves in 180 degrees on-demand ESPN sports content and travel through portals to other sports-themed worlds.

ESPN Tailgate was created to push the way sports fans get to experience content.

ESPN and Meta are committed to evolving the experience, and will update and expand the VR hangout with more opportunities and technology.

Check out ESPN Tailgate on Meta Horizon, out now!

