Photos: Fantastic New Merchandise and Apparel Accompanies the Merry Menagerie’s Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Visitors to the Walt Disney World theme park can pick up some great merch inspired by this adorable holiday activation.

Perhaps the simplest holiday offering at Walt Disney World, the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also one of the resort’s most magical. The holiday tradition has returned to the park for another year, alongside some great new merchandise.

Discovery Island is filled with sparkling white holiday decorations and colorful, animal-inspired luminaries, and throughout the day, the area springs to life with a Merry Menagerie of winter animals, accompanied by serenading musicians as they create a playful atmosphere of festive fun.

Cast Members accompany these fantastic animal puppets, who alongside serenading musicians, create a wonderful atmosphere that can’t help but bring a smile to your face.

The Merry Menagerie remains the simplest but most magical Christmas experience in all of #WaltDisneyWorld! pic.twitter.com/O2oI0XClRJ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 13, 2024

A great collection of Merry Menagerie merchandise and apparel is available at Island Mercantile – including a new T-Shirt and Spirit Jersey.

Also new is this light-up ornament set featuring some of the adorable animal-inspired luminaries found throughout Discovery Island.

Returning from previous years are these even more adorable penguin and polar bear hand puppets.

As with most things Christmas, the decorations of Discovery Island take on an even better vibe at night when the lights shine bright.

Outside the entrance to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll find the usual photo-op set-up takes on a wintery theme.

As the sun sets, the Tree of Life awakens with some special holiday projection shows (plus a new Mufasa one too!) – which you can enjoy in the video below.