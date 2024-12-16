Welcome 2025! First Arrivals in the Dated Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Well folks, we’ve made it through the year and now its time to focus on all things 2025. Disney Store is shining the spotlight on the exciting calendar change with the Dated 2025 Collection.

Get the New Year started off right with a Disney collection to commemorate the occasion. An assortment of new merchandise featuring the 2025 logo and stylings has just arrived a Disney Store

Bright colors, fireworks, castle icons and the original characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Pluto grace the collection that includes: Ornaments Light Up Ear Headbands Glow Necklace Plush Mugs MagicBand+ (Walt Disney World)

The 2025 Dated Collection is available now at Disney Store

