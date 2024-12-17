Annual Passholder Exclusive “Mufasa: The Lion King” Postcard Available to Pick Up at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Tomorrow, December 18th, is your last chance to pick up this free postcard!
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can now swing by Disney’s Animal Kingdom to pick up an exclusive postcard celebrating the release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

  • Annual Passholders visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can now pick up an exclusive postcard featuring unique artwork inspired by the new film, Mufasa: The Lion King. The art is by Nikkolas Smith and the postcard features a Passholder logo.
  • Keep in mind, Passholders only have one more day to pick this up, as the opportunity only runs through Wednesday, December 18th.
  • We stopped by today to pick ours up, and here’s a look at the set-up at Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures in DinoLand USA.

  • This offer is valid for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders. Each Passholder must be present and show their valid Annual Pass card, linked MagicBand, MagicBand+ or Disney MagicMobile pass and a government-issued photo ID to receive a Mufasa: The Lion King postcard. Limit one Mufasa: The Lion King postcard per Passholder. Available while supplies last.

