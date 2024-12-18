The Hall of Presidents to Close for Refurbishment in January 2025 at the Magic Kingdom

The Hall of Presidents will be closing for refurbishment in January 2025 to change out the show in light of President-elect Donald Trump.
What’s Happening:
- DisneyWorld.com notes that The Hall of Presidents will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 20th, 2025, and is expected to reopen later in 2025.
- Importantly, that closure date is Inauguration Day in the U.S., when Donald Trump will once again be sworn in as the 47th President.
- This will mark the first time in the history of the Magic Kingdom attraction that a previous President has returned for a non-consecutive second term.
- The version of the show featuring President Joe Biden will have its last performance on January 19th, 2025.
- At this time, it’s unconfirmed whether Disney will simply use the prior version of the show that ran during Trump’s first term, or if a new version will be created.
- For that version of the show, Trump recorded the oath of office and a speech concluding the show – an element which was removed for the Biden update.
- Of course, there is already an animatronic of Trump, so another will not have to be created.
