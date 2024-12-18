The Hall of Presidents to Close for Refurbishment in January 2025 at the Magic Kingdom

The attraction will close on Inauguration Day to rework the show with President-elect Donald Trump.
The Hall of Presidents will be closing for refurbishment in January 2025 to change out the show in light of President-elect Donald Trump.

What’s Happening:

  • DisneyWorld.com notes that The Hall of Presidents will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 20th, 2025, and is expected to reopen later in 2025.
  • Importantly, that closure date is Inauguration Day in the U.S., when Donald Trump will once again be sworn in as the 47th President.
  • This will mark the first time in the history of the Magic Kingdom attraction that a previous President has returned for a non-consecutive second term.
  • The version of the show featuring President Joe Biden will have its last performance on January 19th, 2025.
  • At this time, it’s unconfirmed whether Disney will simply use the prior version of the show that ran during Trump’s first term, or if a new version will be created.
  • For that version of the show, Trump recorded the oath of office and a speech concluding the show – an element which was removed for the Biden update.
  • Of course, there is already an animatronic of Trump, so another will not have to be created.

Luke Manning
