Photos: AMC Theatres at Disney Springs Gets Makeover for “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Ahead of this Friday’s release of Mufasa: The Lion King, AMC Theatres at Disney Springs has been decked out in celebration of the upcoming film.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting the AMC Theatres at Walt Disney World Mufasa: The Lion King .

. On the towers of the theater, projections showing off the film’s title and orange and yellow lighting bring atmosphere to the outside.

Creating an entrance built for a king, AMC Theatres has rolled out a themed carpet highlighting the gorgeous sunsets of Pride Rock lined with velvet ropes and posters for the live-action sequel.

Additionally, guests can find a special photo opportunity outside of the theater to commemorate their excitement for the new film.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a sequel to 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King . The sequel/prequel will see Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa tell Simba and Nala’s daughter the story of Mufasa and Scar.

is a sequel to 2019’s live-action remake of . The sequel/prequel will see Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa tell Simba and Nala’s daughter the story of Mufasa and Scar. The film premieres this Friday, December 20th, only in theaters.

