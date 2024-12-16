“Mufasa: The Lion King” Director Barry Jenkins Sits with National Geographic’s Bertie Gregory to Share More About Lions and How to Protect Them

Lions and Lions and Lions, Oh my!

National Geographic’s Bertie Gregory sits with Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins, to discuss the lions featured in the upcoming film, along with how to protect the magnificent species.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic is getting in on the fun of Disney's upcoming new movie, Mufasa: The Lion King

, by heading back to the pride lands. In a new video, we get to join National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory in conversation with Barry Jenkins, director of Mufasa: The Lion King , about bringing lions to life in the film and the efforts to protect them in the wild.

, about bringing lions to life in the film and the efforts to protect them in the wild. We also get a look into the natural sounds of lions and how they were used along with the recordings of the cast in their lion roles.

Barry Jenkins used a lot of fun lion bits in the film that Bertie Gregory, who is fascinated by lions, seems to pick up on, much to the enjoyment of Jenkins.

You can catch their discussion in the video below.

Tickets are on sale now for Mufasa: The Lion King,

which explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, Mufasa: The Lion King opens only in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.