Annual Passholder Exclusive 2025 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

As 2025 approaches, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can celebrate with some exclusive merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Each year in December, new dated merchandise commemorating the upcoming year arrives for guests to celebrate their Disney Parks memories. With 2025 just around the corner, Disney’s new 2025 line has officially arrived at retail locations throughout Walt Disney World.
- The new line features apparel, accessories, souvenirs, autograph books and more highlighting an almost retro 80’s arcade color palette. You can take a look at all the new line has to offer here.
- Annual Passholders have even more reason to celebrate, with these exclusive items from the collection now available throughout the resort.
- Passholders can pick up a T-Shirt, hat and tumbler featuring the 2025 design.
- For those that can’t make it out to the parks, much of the 2025 Collection is also available at Disney Store.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Springs Chicken Guy! Location Invites Guests to Enjoy More Outside Seating
- 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway with New Exhibit
- The Hall of Presidents to Close for Refurbishment in January 2025 at the Magic Kingdom
- Photos: AMC Theatres at Disney Springs Gets Makeover for “Mufasa: The Lion King”
- Review: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Provides a New Oasis at Walt Disney World
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com