Annual Passholder Exclusive 2025 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Passholders can pick up an exclusive T-Shirt, hat and tumbler.
As 2025 approaches, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can celebrate with some exclusive merchandise.

What’s Happening:

  • Each year in December, new dated merchandise commemorating the upcoming year arrives for guests to celebrate their Disney Parks memories. With 2025 just around the corner, Disney’s new 2025 line has officially arrived at retail locations throughout Walt Disney World.
  • The new line features apparel, accessories, souvenirs, autograph books and more highlighting an almost retro 80’s arcade color palette. You can take a look at all the new line has to offer here.
  • Annual Passholders have even more reason to celebrate, with these exclusive items from the collection now available throughout the resort.
  • Passholders can pick up a T-Shirt, hat and tumbler featuring the 2025 design.
  • For those that can’t make it out to the parks, much of the 2025 Collection is also available at Disney Store.

