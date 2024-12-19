“¡Celebración Encanto!” Now a Permanent Offering at EPCOT

The “Encanto” dance show debuted at CommuniCore Plaza when it opened back in June.

After initially being a temporary offering, the popular “¡Celebración Encanto!” show at EPCOT is now officially a permanent entertainment offering.

What’s Happening:

“¡Celebración Encanto!” – the sing-along show that debuted with the opening of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza – was originally supposed to end its run on September 6th, but that run was extended into Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, and beyond.

Now, the official Disney Parks X account

“¡Celebración Encanto!” runs several times throughout the day and not only invites guests to sing along with some of their favorite songs, but they’ll also spot Mirabel and Bruno on the CommuniCore Plaza stage.

Showtimes are available daily in the My Disney Experience app.

The new show is part of the new CommuniCore area, which also includes the Mickey & Friends meet & greet, the Festival Favorites snack stand and an exhibit hall.

