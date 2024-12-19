Photos: “Twelve Days of Christmas” Scavenger Hunt Debuts at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

The unadvertised scavenger hunt doesn’t come with a price or prize, and can be found within the U.K.’s shops.

A new scavenger hunt has come to the United Kingdom pavilion at EPCOT this year for the International Festival of the Holidays.

This new experience is inspired by “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and features each of the gifts given during the song. Now this isn’t an official scavenger hunt, like say Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition – as there is no map nor prize. Rather, it’s a fun diversion for guests exploring the World Showcase. Let’s take a look at the scavenger hunt, and be aware – spoilers ahead!

Twelve Drummers Drumming

Eleven Pipers Piping

Ten Lords A-Leaping

Nine Ladies Dancing

Eight Maids A-Milking

Seven Swans A-Swimming

Six Geese A-Laying

Five Gold Rings

Four Calling Birds

Three French Hens

Two Turtle Doves

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

The closest thing to a map for this experience is this artwork putting together all twelve gifts.

