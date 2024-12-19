Photos: “Twelve Days of Christmas” Scavenger Hunt Debuts at EPCOT’s United Kingdom Pavilion

A new scavenger hunt has come to the United Kingdom pavilion at EPCOT this year for the International Festival of the Holidays.
This new experience is inspired by “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and features each of the gifts given during the song. Now this isn’t an official scavenger hunt, like say Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition – as there is no map nor prize. Rather, it’s a fun diversion for guests exploring the World Showcase. Let’s take a look at the scavenger hunt, and be aware – spoilers ahead!
Twelve Drummers Drumming
Eleven Pipers Piping
Ten Lords A-Leaping
Nine Ladies Dancing
Eight Maids A-Milking
Seven Swans A-Swimming
Six Geese A-Laying
Five Gold Rings
Four Calling Birds
Three French Hens
Two Turtle Doves
A Partridge in a Pear Tree
The closest thing to a map for this experience is this artwork putting together all twelve gifts.
