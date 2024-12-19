Photos: Crane Installed as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Heads Towards Lengthy Refurb

The refurb is set to last the entirety of 2025.

More preparations are being made for the upcoming extensive refurbishment of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom.

A giant crane has poked out from the side of the mountain, joining more preliminary work (like a giant scrim) as the fan-favorite attraction preps for its lengthy closure.

The attraction will be closed for the entirety of 2025, reopening in 2026 with hinted at “new magic”, which has yet to be officially announced.

No word has also been given as to whether or not this refurbishment will also alter the attraction in anyway to aid in the announced Villains Land set to appear “Beyond Big Thunder” in the coming years.

More Walt Disney World News: