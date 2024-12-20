Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Animal Kingdom’s New “Mufasa” Tree of Life Awakenings Show

As Mufasa: The Lion King hits the big screen, Disney Parks is taking fans behind the scenes of Animal Kingdoms’ new Tree of Life Awakenings show inspired by the film.

What’s Happening:

Over on X Mufasa: The Lion King -inspired limited-time Tree of Life Awakenings

Stepping behind the tech panel with Lauren Cardella, the approximately one and half minute clip highlights the incredible work it takes to properly map projections to the Walt Disney World icon.

The visual effects designer and animator for visual media production and other cast members at Disney Live Entertainment were hard at work in the wee hours of the morning tinkering with the amazing effects to bring the story of Mufasa to life.

to life. The team adjusts color, saturation, and more to make sure these images appear correctly for guests to bring the incredible emotions and moments to life.

The clip shows how hands-on these shows are, and how important fine tuning is for the creative team.

A behind-the-scenes look at the new Mufasa-inspired limited-time Tree of Life Awakenings now at Animal Kingdom! 🦁 🌳



And don’t miss #Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters now! pic.twitter.com/ox1BOjL6Nb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 20, 2024

The Tree of Life Awakenings show premiered last Friday alongside the release of the Lin Manuel-Miranda scribed soundtrack.

Each evening, visuals are brought to life on Tree of Life accompanied by the film’s song “Milele,” performed by Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose.

The show celebrates both the original 1994 The Lion King as well the freshly released Mufasa: The Lion King live-action film.

Beginning performances at dusk, make sure you check the My Disney Experience app to confirm showtimes for the limited time offering.

The Mufasa-inspired showcase is followed by the holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakening shows.

