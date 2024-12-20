The West End’s Mufasa and Scar Interview “Mufasa: The Lion King” Stars Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The live-action sequel is out now!

In celebration of Mufasa: The Lion King hitting theaters, Disney on Broadway has shared a clip of the West End’s Mufasa and Scar meeting the stars of the new film.

Happy Mufasa: The Lion King release day!

Disney on Broadway

Originally premiering in 1999, the West End’s production of The Lion King has brought the iconic characters and music to life to thousands of theatregoers from around the world.

Shaun Escoffery (Mufasa) and George Asprey (Scar) sat down with Mufasa stars Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. to discuss the characters and the important themes found throughout both the stage adaptation and the live-action sequel.

Throughout the approximately 3 minute clip, the quartet explore the psyche of Scar and Mufasa in the freshly released film.

Check out the full clip below:

Mufasa: The Lion King is a sequel to 2019’s live-action remake of The Lion King . The sequel/prequel will see Rafiki, Timon and Pumbaa tell Simba and Nala’s daughter the story of Mufasa and Scar.

Mufasa: The Lion King is in theaters now!

