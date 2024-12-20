Explore the Technology of “Mufasa: The Lion King” in New Featurette

A short new featurette released today dives into the technology behind Mufasa: The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- The new featurette, titled “Technology of Mufasa,” features the director of the film, Barry Jenkins, talking about how technology helped bring the storytelling of Mufasa: The Lion King to life.
- The filmmakers took great pains to create the most immersive version possible of the swirling flood and elephant stampede.
- MPC, who contributed to the effects of the original live-action version of The Lion King in 2019, also worked on this film – pushing the boundaries of the technology even further.
- Check out the short featurette for yourself below.
About Mufasa: The Lion King
- The film explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.
- Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- Mufasa: The Lion King stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
- Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto), Mufasa: The Lion King is now playing in theaters everywhere.
- Find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the new film in his review, here.