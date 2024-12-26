Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ring in 2025 with Limited-Time Treats

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting ready to ring in 2025 next week with some limited-time treats available for tasting.
What’s Happening:
- Locations at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are getting ready to ring in the New Year with some delicious offerings.
- While these offerings are absolutely limited time, the Disney Eats Instagram did not list a start or end date for availability.
- Here’s what treats you’ll find to ring in 2025:
- 2025 New Year's Eve Cupcake: Chocolate cake, cherry filling, almond buttercream, gold crispy pearls, and chocolate giraffe Mickey decoration available at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Countdown to Midnight Petit Cake: Chocolate chiffon, milk chocolate mousse, and coconut-pecan filling available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney’s Springs
- Hawaiian New Year!: Champagne with passion fruit, orange, and guava syrup served in a souvenir flute available at Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure
