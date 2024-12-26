Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ring in 2025 with Limited-Time Treats

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with some special treats at Disney California Adventure, Disney Springs and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting ready to ring in 2025 next week with some limited-time treats available for tasting.

What’s Happening:

Locations at both the Disneyland Resort

While these offerings are absolutely limited time, the Disney Eats Instagram

Here’s what treats you’ll find to ring in 2025: 2025 New Year's Eve Cupcake: Chocolate cake, cherry filling, almond buttercream, gold crispy pearls, and chocolate giraffe Mickey decoration available at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom



Countdown to Midnight Petit Cake: Chocolate chiffon, milk chocolate mousse, and coconut-pecan filling available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney’s Springs

Hawaiian New Year!: Champagne with passion fruit, orange, and guava syrup served in a souvenir flute available at Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure

More Disney Parks News: