Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ring in 2025 with Limited-Time Treats

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with some special treats at Disney California Adventure, Disney Springs and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting ready to ring in 2025 next week with some limited-time treats available for tasting.

What’s Happening:

  • Locations at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World are getting ready to ring in the New Year with some delicious offerings.
  • While these offerings are absolutely limited time, the Disney Eats Instagram did not list a start or end date for availability.
  • Here’s what treats you’ll find to ring in 2025:
    • 2025 New Year's Eve Cupcake: Chocolate cake, cherry filling, almond buttercream, gold crispy pearls, and chocolate giraffe Mickey decoration available at Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

  • Countdown to Midnight Petit Cake: Chocolate chiffon, milk chocolate mousse, and coconut-pecan filling available at Amorette's Patisserie at Disney’s Springs

  • Hawaiian New Year!: Champagne with passion fruit, orange, and guava syrup served in a souvenir flute available at Hollywood Lounge at Disney California Adventure

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning