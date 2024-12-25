“Eye on the Globe” Newsreel Returns to the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland

The iconic “Eye on the Globe” newsreel segments have returned to the attraction’s queue for the first time since 2020.
The full “Eye on the Globe” newsreel has returned to the pre-show of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • When Disneyland opened from the pandemic-related closure in 2021, the iconic Indiana Jones Adventure pre-show was cut down to just show the safety-related information with Sallah – as guests would be passing through the area much quicker than usual.
  • The full version of Sallah’s safety spiel did return in the following years, but it’s taken until this month for the “Eye on the Globe” segments to return to lineup.
  • The “Eye on the Globe” segment calls to mind classic newsreels from the era, explaining the backstory of Indiana Jones' quest to find the Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

  • Last year, Imagineering “plussed” the ride with two new digital effects scenes designed to demonstrate the power of Mara, the antagonist deity within the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at the center of the story unfolding in the attraction.
  • You can see a detailed rundown of the new effects here.

