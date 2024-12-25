The Cast of “Descendants: The Rise of Red” Perform Medley of Holiday Descendants Songs

This performance was a part of the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on ABC.

In case you missed the performance from the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, it has been uploaded to YouTube for all to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is always a time for promoting all that Disney has to offer, and with the popularity of Descendants: The Rise of Red this year, it was bound to be featured.

First up was “Red Christmas,”

Then, perhaps the most well-known Descendants song, “Rotten to the Core,” gets a festive makeover and becomes “Jolly to the Core.”

If you’d like to watch the rest of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, it's now streaming on Disney+

Many of the cast will also be performing in the upcoming “ Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

