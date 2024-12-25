The Cast of “Descendants: The Rise of Red” Perform Medley of Holiday Descendants Songs

In case you missed the performance from the cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, it has been uploaded to YouTube for all to enjoy.
- The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is always a time for promoting all that Disney has to offer, and with the popularity of Descendants: The Rise of Red this year, it was bound to be featured.
- Cast members Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Joshua Colley, Dara Renee, Morgan Dudley and Peder Lindell appeared in front of the Town Square Theatre at the Magic Kingdom to perform two holiday songs from the franchise.
- First up was “Red Christmas,” where Kylie Cantrall reprises her role as Red, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts.
- Then, perhaps the most well-known Descendants song, “Rotten to the Core,” gets a festive makeover and becomes “Jolly to the Core.”
- If you’d like to watch the rest of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, it's now streaming on Disney+ and below on YouTube.
- Many of the cast will also be performing in the upcoming “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” – an interactive live concert experience celebrating the music from these two popular Disney franchises, coming to arenas across North America in Summer 2025. Tickets are on sale now.
