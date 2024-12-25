“Doctor Who” Season 2 Teaser Reveals First Look at New Companion and Explosive New Adventures

Following the debut of the Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” the first teaser and a number of images from the next season of the show have debuted.
What’s Happening:
- The first teaser for season two of Doctor Who has debuted, which is set to premiere in 2025.
- The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.
- Belinda is played by Varada Sethu, who previously appeared as Mundy Flynn in last season’s “Boom” – a fact which could play into her storyline, as the official Doctor Who website teased “are we witnessing another case of spatial genetic multiplicity, or is it something more sinister?”
- Of course, a new season will mean all new adventures, from anti-gravity explorers and flying saucers, to real-life cartoon characters climbing out of cinema screens!
- The teaser also showcases the return of a number of characters, including the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), as well as UNIT’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley), who appear to have continued their tradition of hiring the Doctor’s companions and have recruited Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).
- Check out the teaser for yourself below, and be sure to watch Doctor Who when it returns to Disney+ in 2025!
More on Doctor Who:
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now