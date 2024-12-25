“Doctor Who” Season 2 Teaser Reveals First Look at New Companion and Explosive New Adventures

Varada Sethu makes her debut as Belinda Chandra in the newly released teaser for the second season of “Doctor Who.”

Following the debut of the Doctor Who Christmas special, “Joy to the World,” the first teaser and a number of images from the next season of the show have debuted.

What’s Happening:

The first teaser for season two of Doctor Who has debuted, which is set to premiere in 2025.

has debuted, which is set to premiere in 2025. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before.

Belinda is played by Varada Sethu, who previously appeared as Mundy Flynn official Doctor Who website

Of course, a new season will mean all new adventures, from anti-gravity explorers and flying saucers, to real-life cartoon characters climbing out of cinema screens!

The teaser also showcases the return of a number of characters, including the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), as well as UNIT’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Shirley Anne Bingham (Ruth Madeley), who appear to have continued their tradition of hiring the Doctor’s companions and have recruited Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Check out the teaser for yourself below, and be sure to watch Doctor Who when it returns to Disney+

More on Doctor Who: