TV Review: “Doctor Who” Delivers Christmas Joy Wrapped in an Intriguing Time Travel Plot in “Joy to the World”

After a disappointing season finale, Doctor Who returns on Christmas Day with “Joy to the World” – and I can safely say it’s a return to form for the series. I was lucky enough to see an advanced screening of the new special, and below are some of my spoiler-free thoughts.

Christmas specials have been a part of Doctor Who since it first returned to our screens in 2005, and after a few years off, they returned last year with “The Church on Ruby Road.” That episode had a bit more to do though, serving as our main introduction to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor as well as Millie Gibson’s Ruby. This time, with Ruby settled on Earth, and the Doctor firmly introduced, we have a little more time to have some festive fun.

The special is written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, who is still coming up with brilliant ideas for the series after all these years. Featured here is a Time Hotel, which does exactly what it says on the tin – a hotel with fixed portals into various points in time. The set design of the hotel is brilliant and believable, and alongside Moffat’s clever writing, makes for a genius plot. There are many moments that play out in non-chronological order, leaving you to wonder just how things will wrap up, as an intriguing mystery is slowly unraveled throughout the hour-long episode.

As is to be expected by this point, Ncuti Gatwa puts in a stellar performance as the Time Lord – showing off a more vulnerable side without Ruby present. I enjoyed the performance and relationship between the Doctor and the titular Joy (Nicola Coughlan), but I would venture to say that an even more compatible relationship was forged between the Doctor and a hotel employee. Someone who I feel we may see more of, or perhaps, may already have.

“Joy to the World” is a perfect Doctor Who Christmas special, showcasing why Doctor Who on Christmas works so well. There’s joy, sadness, hope and fear – everything that makes Christmas, Christmas makes Doctor Who, Doctor Who. If you found yourself bogged down by the season-long arc, rest assured, this is a fun and memorable stand-alone story that is sure to leave a smile on your face on Christmas Day!

“Joy to the World” premieres Christmas Day, December 25th on Disney+ (available at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST).