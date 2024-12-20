Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE to Guest Star in Season 2 of “Doctor Who”

Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE will be joining the Doctor for a thrilling and frightening adventure in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.
- Ayling-Ellis, a deaf actress who has appeared in BBC series such as Ludwig and EastEnders, has joined the cast of the second season of Doctor Who.
- In addition to her acting roles, Ayling-Ellis was awarded an MBE for voluntary services to the deaf community, became the first deaf presenter of live sport at the Paralympic Games and won the U.K. version of Dancing with the Stars, Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.
- No details on Ayling-Ellis’ role in Doctor Who have been revealed at this point, aside from the image that was shared.
- Doctor Who returns to Disney+ on Christmas Day with “Joy to the World,” followed by an all-new season in 2025.
- Russell T Davies, Showrunner: “We always want guest actors on Doctor Who to have fun, but Rose takes it to a whole new level. She storms in with an astonishing performance of terror, anger and bravery in one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made.”
- Rose Ayling-Ellis: “I loved Doctor Who when I was growing up, so being cast in the show was a dream come true. My inner child is ecstatic with excitement! Working with Russell and filming alongside the talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience. Ncuti is a wonderful Doctor, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have created together.”
