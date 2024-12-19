Celebrity Contestants Revealed for Third Season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on ABC

The cast of celebrities vying for a million dollars towards charity in the third season of ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America has revealed the list of famous contestants who will go head-to-head on season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!
- The star-studded line-up of contestants includes a number of big names like Superman actress Rachel Brosnahan, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn, Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
- Other celebrities competing this season include:
- Brian Jordan Alvarez
- Blake Anderson
- W. Kamau Bell
- Corbin Bleu
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- D'Arcy Carden
- Margaret Cho
- Sherry Cola
- Chris Distefano
- Omar J. Dorsey
- Susie Essman
- Fortune Feimster
- David Friedberg
- Seth Green
- Max Greenfield
- Mina Kimes
- Natalie Morales
- Ana Navarro
- Melissa Peterman
- Phoebe Robinson
- Robin Thede
- Jackie Tohn
- Roy Wood Jr.
- The celebrities compete for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. Previous winners include Eastbound & Down actor Ike Barinholtz and Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter.
- Regular Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings returns to host the third season of Celebrity Jeopardy! – which kicks off Wednesday, January 8th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Last year, we had the chance to interview Jennings ahead of his first season hosting the celebrity version of the long-running game show.
