Celebrity Contestants Revealed for Third Season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on ABC

Ken Jennings returns as host for the third season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025.
The cast of celebrities vying for a million dollars towards charity in the third season of ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Good Morning America has revealed the list of famous contestants who will go head-to-head on season 3 of Celebrity Jeopardy!
  • The star-studded line-up of contestants includes a number of big names like Superman actress Rachel Brosnahan, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Sean Gunn, Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

  • Other celebrities competing this season include:
    • Brian Jordan Alvarez
    • Blake Anderson
    • W. Kamau Bell
    • Corbin Bleu
    • Yvette Nicole Brown
    • D'Arcy Carden
    • Margaret Cho
    • Sherry Cola
    • Chris Distefano
    • Omar J. Dorsey
    • Susie Essman
    • Fortune Feimster
    • David Friedberg
    • Seth Green
    • Max Greenfield
    • Mina Kimes
    • Natalie Morales
    • Ana Navarro
    • Melissa Peterman
    • Phoebe Robinson
    • Robin Thede
    • Jackie Tohn
    • Roy Wood Jr.

  • The celebrities compete for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. Previous winners include Eastbound & Down actor Ike Barinholtz and Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter.
  • Regular Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings returns to host the third season of Celebrity Jeopardy! – which kicks off Wednesday, January 8th on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
  • Last year, we had the chance to interview Jennings ahead of his first season hosting the celebrity version of the long-running game show.

