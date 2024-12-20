Pixar’s “Dream Productions” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The original soundtrack to Pixar’s Dream Productions is now available to stream from Walt Disney Records.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records has released the original soundtrack for Pixar’s Dream Productions, the spin-off series of Inside Out, which is now streaming on Disney+.
- Also available in Dolby Atmos, the original score was written by award-winning composer Nami Melumad.
- Included in the soundtrack are three original songs:
- “Sweeter (When You’re Dancing)”
- “It’s Mermaid Unicorn”
- “Boom Go the Speakers”
- The Dream Productions Original Soundtrack is now available to stream on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
- Dream Productions, which premiered on December 11th, brings viewers back into the mind of Riley. Exploring the cast, crew, and creatives around her dreams, the comedic miniseries allows viewers to get an in-depth look at the “movie studio” that creates them.
- Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.
- Check out Alex’s review of Dream Productions, which he calls a perfect binge this holiday season for the whole family.
