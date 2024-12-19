FX Begins Work on New Streetwear-Focused Scripted Series

The half-hour drama hails from two with deep ties to the streetwear world.

Get yourself together and have a fit ready to go, as FX is gearing up for brand new drama series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Burnfield .

. The half-hour drama is set to follow the streetwear scene based on the experiences of creators Justin Chon and Bobby Hundreds.

Bobby Hundreds is the co-founder of The Hundreds, a streetwear brand inspired by California subculture, while Chon owned and operated The Attic, a small chain of streetwear stores based in Southern California.

No timeline is currently set for the series, but the duo will be working on the series alongside Garrett Basch as a part of his first look deal with FX.

More Television News: