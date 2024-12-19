FX Begins Work on New Streetwear-Focused Scripted Series

Get yourself together and have a fit ready to go, as FX is gearing up for brand new drama series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that FX is currently developing a new series entitled Burnfield.
- The half-hour drama is set to follow the streetwear scene based on the experiences of creators Justin Chon and Bobby Hundreds.
- Bobby Hundreds is the co-founder of The Hundreds, a streetwear brand inspired by California subculture, while Chon owned and operated The Attic, a small chain of streetwear stores based in Southern California.
- No timeline is currently set for the series, but the duo will be working on the series alongside Garrett Basch as a part of his first look deal with FX.
