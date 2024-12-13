Disney+ Art Installations Popping Up Across Los Angeles for Holiday Season

The four represented series have just unveiled physical releases.

Disney+ artwork is set to be sprinkled all over Los Angeles this holiday season to coincide with new physical releases.

What’s Happening:

In honor of new 4K UHD physical releases for popular Disney+ series, artwork is set to appear around Los Angeles.

At Melrose Ave at Huntley (starting now), The Platform in Culver City (starting December 14th), and The BLOC in Downtown LA (starting December 16th), new installations will be added celebrating these four new releases.

Holiday inspired artwork celebrating season 3 of The Mandalorian , season 1 of Ahsoka , season 1 of Hawkeye , and season 2 of Loki will pop-up at these three locations.

, season 1 of , season 1 of , and season 2 of will pop-up at these three locations. These four series have also been released on disc in 4K UHD in exclusive steelbook packaging, which is a perfect holiday gift for those Star Wars Marvel

On December 16th, artist Chris Ables will be on hand at The BLOC to create a live painting from 11am-2pm, as well.

These art installations will be viewable through December 31st.

More Television News: