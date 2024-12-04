Get Ready for Disney Channel’s New Animated Series “StuGo” with New Trailer Ahead of January Debut

This new trailer drops several months after Disney revealed the intro sequence

A new trailer for the upcoming series from Disney Television Animation, StuGo, has arrived ahead of the debut of the new series on Disney Channel next month.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has released a new trailer for their upcoming animated series, StuGo , which is due to debut on the network next month.

, which is due to debut on the network next month. The original animated series follows six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. What started as three months of learning transforms into an adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi, and fashion-forward mutants.

Inspired by his childhood surrounded by the rich wildlife and vibrant energy of southern Florida, the show comes from creator and executive producer Ryan Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse).

The series lead voice cast includes: Tania Gunadi as “Pliny” Zosia Mamet as “Merian” Zach Reino as “Chip” Gabourey Sidibe as “Francis” Charlyne Yi as “Larry” Deborah Baker Jr. as “Sara” Lorraine Toussaint as “Dr. Lullah” Jake Green as “Mr. Okay”

In addition to Gillis, the series’ creative team includes Sunil Hall ( Gravity Falls ) as co-executive producer and Craig Lewis ( Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends ) as story editor.

) as co-executive producer and Craig Lewis ( ) as story editor. Check out the newly released trailer below:

Fans can catch a further sneak peek of the new series during Disney Channel’s “Sneako Peeko” which will feature an exclusive look at StuGo on January 1st, at 8:50 PM.

on January 1st, at 8:50 PM. The full series will premiere on January 11th at 8:00 PM with two episodes, followed by weekly episode on Sundays at 9:00 AM.

The series will also arrive on Disney+

This new trailer also comes several months after Disney Channel revealed the opening title sequence for the series, which you can also watch below.