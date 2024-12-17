“Nobody Wants This” Executive Producers Erin and Sara Foster Sign Overall Deal at 20th Television

Erin and Sara Foster, the sister duo behind Netflix’s hit series Nobody Wants This, have signed an overall deal with 20th Television.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

Erin is creator, writer and executive producer and Sara is executive producer on the series, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, which topped the streaming rankings in October, quickly earning a Season 2 renewal.

They previously had a three-year pod deal with 20th Television from 2019-2022, during which development on Nobody Wants This began.

began. Under the new multi-year pact, they will develop, write and executive produce original series through Fatigue Sisters for all linear networks and streamers, with emphasis across the Disney Entertainment Television platforms.

Erin’s writing career began at 20th Television with Ryan Murphy’s The New Normal .

. In addition to their TV ventures, the Fosters also co-founded the Favorite Daughter clothing line and have raised a venture fund, Oversubscribed Ventures.

What They’re Saying:

Erin and Sara Foster: “We are so happy to be back in the fold at 20th Television. They were champions of us and Nobody Wants This for years and we are excited to keep this relationship going. We are so happy to continue working with Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy and their teams and so grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

“We are so happy to be back in the fold at 20th Television. They were champions of us and for years and we are excited to keep this relationship going. We are so happy to continue working with Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy and their teams and so grateful for the opportunity to do so.” Karey Burke, president of 20th Television Studios: “No matter how successful Erin and Sara get, they always manage to tell hilarious and poignant stories that truly resonate. With Nobody Wants This, Erin has managed to create one of the most beloved and talked about television series of the year. I cannot wait to see what they come up with next.”

More Disney TV News: