Jonas Brothers Set to Perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2025”

The Jonas Brothers have been added to the lineup of performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.
What’s Happening:
- ABC and Dick Clark Productions have announced that the Jonas Brothers will kick off their 20th anniversary celebration with a performance showcasing their career, set to take place at Times Square in New York.
- This performance will air just after midnight during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.
- Since their inception in 2005, the Jonas Brothers have made several appearances on the show, performing three times as a group and five times through their solo endeavors.
- Ryan Seacrest will host America's top New Year's Eve celebration for the 20th year, counting down to midnight with Rita Ora live from Times Square, while Dayanara Torres returns as co-host from Puerto Rico.
- The event will be broadcast live on ABC on Tuesday, December 31st, starting at 8 p.m. EST, and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.
Performers Include:
- Jonas Brothers
- Carrie Underwood
- Megan Moroney
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- Lenny Kravitz
- Teddy Swims
- Tinashe
- Cody Johnson
- Thomas Rhett
- Alanis Morissette
- Reneé Rapp
- Blake Shelton
- DJ Cassidy
- Ernest
- HARDY
- Kesha
- Luis Fonsi
- Natasha Bedingfield
- TLC
- T-Pain
Credits:
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey, and Barry Adelman as executive producers.
