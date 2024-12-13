Jenna Elfman Boards ABC’s “Shifting Gears” with Tim Allen

This marks Elfman's return to multi-cam sitcoms after the success of "Dharma & Greg".
by |
Tags: , ,

Jenna Elfman is returning to ABC as a part of Tim Allen’s new series.

What’s Happening:

  • Elfman, most known for her work starring on ABC’s Dharma & Greg, is returning to the network in a recurring role on Tim Allen’s new sitcom Shifting Gears.
  • Deadline reports that she’ll play the owner of a dance studio that sits across from Tim Allen’s custom car shop.
  • Her most recent comedy stint was the lead in ABC’s one-season wonder Imaginary Mary. This will mark her return to the multicam sitcom format.
  • Shifting Gears premieres January 8th at 8pm on ABC.

More ABC News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight