Jenna Elfman Boards ABC’s “Shifting Gears” with Tim Allen

Jenna Elfman is returning to ABC as a part of Tim Allen’s new series.
What’s Happening:
- Elfman, most known for her work starring on ABC’s Dharma & Greg, is returning to the network in a recurring role on Tim Allen’s new sitcom Shifting Gears.
- Deadline reports that she’ll play the owner of a dance studio that sits across from Tim Allen’s custom car shop.
- Her most recent comedy stint was the lead in ABC’s one-season wonder Imaginary Mary. This will mark her return to the multicam sitcom format.
- Shifting Gears premieres January 8th at 8pm on ABC.
More ABC News:
- With Resurgence of Public Interest, a New “20/20″ Investigates the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey
- Find Out How Elton John is “Still Standing” in the Latest Episode of ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline”
- "Dancing With the Stars" Posts Record Numbers for Season 33's Finale
- 97th Oscars to Stream Live Alongside ABC Broadcast
- Military Procedural “Devil’s Ranch” in Development at ABC