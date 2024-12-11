“Dancing With the Stars” Posts Record Numbers for Season 33’s Finale

Dancing With the Stars’ 33rd season finale garnered extra sequined ratings for ABC and Disney+.
- Variety reports that the multiplatform ratings for the November 26th finale are stellar for the long-running competition program.
- Seemingly having a cultural resurgence, the finale hit 8 million viewers with a 1.55 rating among adults 18-49.
- This marks the largest ratings for the series since the season 30 premiere back in 2021.
- Once shown twice a year, the fall-only schedule has led to a high level of appointment viewing for the series, creating social fervor around the latest crop of celebrities.
- While not official, Dancing With the Stars will return for its 34th season in the Fall of 2025.
