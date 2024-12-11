“Dancing With the Stars” Posts Record Numbers for Season 33’s Finale

The long-running reality program remains a key part of ABC's line-up.

Dancing With the Stars’ 33rd season finale garnered extra sequined ratings for ABC and Disney+.

Seemingly having a cultural resurgence, the finale hit 8 million viewers with a 1.55 rating among adults 18-49.

This marks the largest ratings for the series since the season 30 premiere back in 2021.

Once shown twice a year, the fall-only schedule has led to a high level of appointment viewing for the series, creating social fervor around the latest crop of celebrities.

While not official, Dancing With the Stars will return for its 34th season in the Fall of 2025.

